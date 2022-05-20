I wish the Fuenlabrada have this game marked in red on the calendar, but its catastrophic months of March and April turned this duel into a tortuous process before a Sporting what is played, this yes, life (follow the match live on AS.com). The Asturians face their last outing of the season as the most important of the year. The objective is none other than get the win to ensure the permanence without waiting for the last day. Abelardo’s team needs two points to be mathematically saved without depending on anyone.

With everything decided, the list of injured and sanctioned del Fuenlabrada increase with each passing day. “Eleven players arrived and justito”, affirmed Sandoval at a press conference. The injured list is almost eternal. In addition to the long-term injured, Tachi, Gozzi and Cristóbal will be absent when they fall in Lugo. Thus, an opportunity opens up to see the homegrown players: Amigo, Peña, Dago, Buer…

With the casualties and already thinking about the next season of the First RFEF, the oncand what Sandoval will draw will be very different seen in the latest dates. Except the entry of the youth squad Dude accompanying Bouldini and the presence of the always professional Pedro León, the eleven blue it’s all a enigma.

abelard has decided to move the entire workforce to Alcorcón, where they will establish their headquarters, although Babin and Brave are the players who They were still recovering from their respective injuries. No changes are expected in the line-up compared to the one that played at the beginning against Girona, with a remarkable performance and that has raised the motivation and confidence both in the team and in its surroundings.

the transcendence of the party has moved to the Sporting’s fans to move one Massive ‘tide’. More than expected thousand followers sportinguistas at the Fernando Torres, in view of the number of tickets dispatched in Gijón, although the figure could increase considerably due to the Asturian colony in Madrid as well as the numerous individuals who have accessed the tickets outside the official club route.

MATCH KEYS

Goodbye to an emblem

Ramón García Pajuelo, historical delegate of the azulón club, will do the kick-off in the last game as a professional for Fuenlabrada.

Motivation

The victory over Girona, with a notable improvement in the team, has given Abelardo’s team extra motivation, which is saved by winning.

No pressure

Fuenlabrada, already relegated, played a great game against Lugo and won a victory after more than a month without savoring it.

mareona

Sporting will have great support in the stands with more than a thousand Atletico supporters ready to become player number 12.

ACES TO FOLLOW

Bouldini

The Moroccan has been the best of Fuenlabrada since he arrived in the winter market. Against Sporting, the nine will experience his last game as a Fuenlabreño.

Djurdjevic

He is the top scorer for a team that needs to win and to do so his performance in the area is key, decisive as in the previous game.