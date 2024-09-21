edsoni edson – https://istoedinheiro.com.br/author/edson/ 09/21/2024 – 8:02

THE crowdfunding of electoral campaigns, better known as “virtual piggy bank“, has already moved more than R$5 million in resources transferred directly by voters to politicians they trust in these 2024 municipal elections, according to a partial survey by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). This is the fourth consecutive election in which this modality is allowed, as part of a modernization of the Electoral Court to bring voters closer to their candidates.

THE Azul Payments is one of the main platforms authorized by the Electoral Court for candidates for mayor and city council to raise funds in a safe and transparent manner. “Our platform integrates all the necessary structure to guarantee security for those who donate and those who receive. The platform records each donation and forwards the information directly to the TSE, helping candidates comply with the rules established by the Electoral Court. In addition, the platform has an integrated digital account that facilitates the movement of money received”, says João Reis, CEO of Azul Pagamentos.

Brazil has 454,819 candidates running for mayor, deputy mayor and city councilor this year. The Electoral Court has officially allowed voters to collect micro-donations for candidates since 2017. The country recorded a 34% increase in this type of direct support from citizens for their preferred politicians between the 2020 elections (R$15.8 million) and 2022 (R$21.2 million), according to data from the TSE.

Reis emphasizes that one of the advantages for candidates is that the digital tool helps them report to the TSE. The difficulty in complying with the legal procedure is one of the main problems for candidates. “Imagine a candidate with hundreds of donations having to forward the information to the Electoral Court within 72 hours. It would be a challenging deadline. The good thing is that the crowdfunding platform does this for the campaign quickly and efficiently,” he says.

Microdonations from individual voters are limited to R$1,064 per transaction and up to 10% of the gross income received in 2023 by the person who is willing to contribute to the candidate of their choice. They can only be made through platforms such as Azul Pagamentos.

One of the advantages of crowdfunding through digital platforms is that any money not used by the candidate must be returned to the donor. “This rule makes the donation process more transparent, as it requires the candidate to present compatible accounts and fundraising figures. It provides greater security for voters who support a candidate,” says Reis.

