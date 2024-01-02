Landings are punctual up to 15 minutes later than scheduled at boarding; company analyzed 35 million flights

The Colombian Avianca was the most punctual airline in the world in 2023, according to the ranking of Cirium, released this Tuesday (2.Jan.2024). The Brazilian Blue is in 2nd place on the list. Here's the complete of the research (PDF – 26 MB).

The research considers a trip that arrives within 15 minutes of the time scheduled on the boarding pass as a punctual flight. The company analyzed 35 million takeoffs and landings in 2023.

Avianca reached the mark of 85.73% of punctual flights during the year, with 213 thousand trips analyzed. Azul was just 0.22 percentage points behind 1st place, with 265.9 thousand of the 310.8 thousand flights analyzed on time (85.51%).

LATIN AMERICA RANKING

In the Latin American ranking, the most punctual airline is Copa Airlines, with 89.46% punctuality. Followed by the two most punctual in the world rankings: Avianca and Azul.

LOW-COST RANKING

Azul also came in 2nd place in the ranking considering “low-cost” flight companies. Safair came in 1st, with 92.36% punctuality of 55,444 trips. Delta Airlines is considered the most punctual of large companies (84.72%), with more than 1.6 million annual flights.

NORTH AMERICA RANKING

In addition to being ranked the best large airline, Delta Airlines also ranked 1st in the North American rankings. Then come Alaska Airlines and American Airlines.

RANKING IN EUROPE

In Europe, Iberia Express and Iberia are in 1st and 2nd place respectively. Iberia's low-cost modality had 70% fewer flights than the original company, with 40,985 trips analyzed.

RANKING IN THE MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

Oman Air was the most punctual company in the Middle East and Africa, with 92.53% of flights considered on time. The percentage is the highest among all Cirium rankings.

ASIA-PACIFIC RANKING

In the ranking of the Asia-Pacific region, the first 4 placed had 82% punctuality, with a 0.63 percentage point difference between 1st (All Nippon Airways) and 4th (IndiGo Airlines).