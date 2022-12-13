SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Azul said on Tuesday that demand for its flights rose 4.5% in November compared to a year earlier, while supply rose 7.1% in the same comparison, according to preliminary monthly traffic data. released by the airline.

“In November, the demand environment for our network remained strong, with a new all-time Rask record (operating revenue per available seat kilometer). We expect these positive trends to continue as we enter the peak of the summer season,” said John Rodgerson, chief executive of Azul, in a statement.

The occupancy rate of Azul flights in November was 79.5%, down 2 percentage points year-on-year.

(By Andre Romani)