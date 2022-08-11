Azul has a net loss of R$ 2.6 billion in the 2nd quarter

Even so, the company’s net revenue was R$3.9 billion, 131% higher than reported in the same period in 2021

THE Azul Airlines reversed the profit it had in the 1st quarter of 2022 and reported a loss of BRL 2.6 billion from April to June 2022. However, the company’s net revenue was BRL 3.9 billion, 131% more than was reported in the same period of 2021. Here is the intact (949 KB) of the balance sheet.

“Our net revenue more than doubled compared to the same period last year, reaching R$3.9 billion in the quarter, an all-time high for any quarter in our history. This also represents an impressive 50% increase over Q2 2019. Geopolitical uncertainties have led to higher fuel prices and the devaluation of the Brazilian real, but we have once again demonstrated our disciplined and focused capacity increase in markets where we are already strong,” said the company’s CEO, John Rodgerson, in a statement.

Ebtida, which means operating income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, reached R$ 614.6 million in the quarter, representing a margin of 15.7%. Operating revenue divided by total available seat kilometers increased by 44.5% compared to the same period in 2021.

Cask, which means operating cost divided by total available seat kilometer, was 38.8 cents, 12.9% higher than in the 2nd quarter of 2021. The main factor for the increase was the 80.9% increase in fuel and 11.9% inflation in the last 12 months.

The variation of the ticket rose 64.2% compared to the same period in 2021. It went from an average price of R$316 to R$518 in the period. The main reason for the increase was also the increase in aviation kerosene.

Rodgerson also said he is optimistic about the new rules for slots remaining Avianca in Congonhas, which will take effect from 2023. According to the CEO, this new rule, together with an increase in Congonhas capacity before its privatization, which is not yet defined, could expand its options at this airport.

“We believe that through these initiatives Azul will more than double its daily departures in Congonhas over the next 2 years”, informed the company in a statement to the market.