Airline Azul confirmed on Sunday, the 15th, that it is in discussions with aircraft lessors for a “potential” exchange of debt for equity in the company, according to a fact relevant to the market.

Reuters reported on Friday, citing sources, that Azul is close to a new deal with plane lessors, in which the airline offers shares to pay off about $600 million in debt.

“Such negotiations do not exclude or limit other discussions and models for optimizing Azul’s capital structure,” Azul said in Sunday’s material fact, which did not provide details about the discussions.

On Friday, Azul shares closed up 22.5% after the Reuters report.