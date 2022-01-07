In view of the records of cases of Covid-19 and influenza A in crew members, the airline Azul had to reschedule some flights. The company informed the MONEY that there was an increase in the number of medical dismissals among its employees.

According to the company, 95% of the company’s operations are functioning normally and the impacted customers “are being notified of the changes, re-accommodated on other flights of the company itself and receiving necessary assistance”.

Latam reported that, for the time being, it has not yet been necessary to change its flights. “Regardless of the reason, every passenger with a flight changed by Latam can always rebook their flight without a fine and fare difference or request a refund without a fine directly on the site of the company”.

+ Covid-19: SES in Rio de Janeiro will carry out tests with online scheduling

According to Latam, the company allows passengers diagnosed with Covid-19 to reschedule their travel dates without a fine, but paying a fare difference, if any. “The customer will be able to travel from 14 days after the diagnosis of the disease or certifying that it is no longer in the contagion phase”, explains the company in a note.

Gol Linhas Aéreas reported that it intensified the alert to teams working at airports and flights to redouble care. The use of a mask is mandatory in all operations.

According to Gol, in recent days there has been an increase in positive cases among employees, but no flight has been canceled or changed significantly. “Employees who test positive are being removed from their duties to recover safely at home,” Gol said.

“Regarding customers, positive cases reported before boarding are being handled with three options offered to passengers: cancellation with full refund; cancellation, but with the full amount left as credit for future purchases; or rebooking at no additional cost”, explains the company. Also according to Gol, 100% of its employees are vaccinated.

