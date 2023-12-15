A330neo model aircraft are produced by Airbus and are expected to enter into operation in 2026

A Azul Linhas Aéreas announced this Friday (Dec 15, 2023) the purchase of 7 planes from Airbus. The A330neo model aircraft are expected to arrive in the Brazilian company's hangars in 2026. Each plane is valued at US$259 million. Azul is still studying how to finance the purchase.

The new planes will only be used for international flights. According to Azul, the models are capable of carrying out long-distance flights with less fuel burn and operating costs than older models.

Azul already has 10 aircraft of this model in its portfolio. From 2026 this number will rise to a total of 17 A330neo aircraft. For 2024, the company also expects the delivery of 19 new aircraft, 13 of which from Embraer and 5 from Airbus.

Azul's CEO, John Rodgerson, stated that the company expects an expansion of its flight network abroad in the coming years, but also said that the company will not abandon its plans to develop regional aviation in the country.

“We expect a large expansion of international flights with this acquisition, without losing our regional operating differential. The idea is to have more of our Brazilian cities in connection with cities outside the country and which we increasingly want to include among our international destinations”said Rodgerson.

The expansion of regional aviation is the main focus of the Minister of Ports and Airports, Silvio Costa Filho, for the Brazilian airport sector. In the minister's assessment, the greatest potential of aviation in the country's social development lies in increasing regional capillarity.

* The journalist traveled to Barueri (SP) at the invitation of Azul