Azucena Calvay She lives her days as a new mother. After the arrival of her first child in September, Calvay does not leave her work as an artist or as a student aside. Let us remember that the interpreter of 'Two Beers' is in her last semesters of her Human Medicine degree at the Señor de Sipán University. Despite this, she assured that in a few months she will begin studying her second degree. We tell you all the details in this note.

What did Azucena Calvay say about her second career?

In statements to a local media, Lily He indicated that his second career will be law and that he is a very dedicated person who seeks to expand his knowledge. He said that since he was in school, he stood out for always getting high grades.

“I start in March, I am 'chanconaza'. At school she had good grades and got first places. “In addition, I am preparing for the Cumbia Festival that will take place this January 27,” he said to Trome.

Azucena Calvay has been developing her career as a soloist for a year.

Did Azucena Calvay respond to Marisol for calling her a 'bird of passage'?

The cumbiambera She maintained that she is not a scandal or morbid artist and that she prefers not to respond to the statements made by the popular 'cumbia pharaoh'.

“I think the controversy was made more by the public, looking for a bit of morbidity. I don't look for controversy, it's not my style. Now I am a mother, I am a student and I think that would not lead to anything good, it is better to live in peace”he declared to the same medium.

