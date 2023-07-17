Shortly after being a mom. Azucena Calvay He left his followers pleasantly surprised with his visit to Ernesto Pimentel. the interpreter of “Looking for a sweetheart” announced her eight-month pregnancy and that she was expecting a boy. The news took “Chola Chabuca” herself by surprise, who told her that her tummy was never noticed. However, when asked for the reason why she hid the entire pregnancy from her, Azucena herself related a sad reason.

What did Azucena Calvay say about her pregnancy and her solo career?

During her visit to the América Televisión set, Azucena said that she got pregnant before announcing her solo career, and that, in fact, it was because of the baby she was expecting that she made the decision to develop her career on her own.

“I am pregnant, and because of him (my baby) I formed my group as a soloist. A lot of people say, ‘Why now or why in the course of your fame? But my baby was before that and I am already eight months old.”held.

Why did Azucena Calvay decide to hide her pregnancy?

Ernesto Pimentel He touched the singer’s swollen belly and pointed out that it was not very noticeable, so he was able to hide it normally and no one was able to account for his pregnancy status. Given this, Calvay revealed the reason why he decided to hide it for so many months.

“I was already pregnant (since I started), but I didn’t comment on it because sometimes people, not all of them, are a bit bad and I avoided that,” said.

In addition, she stressed that she was not going to stop performing before her audience, but that she would take a break from concerts when giving birth. Although that would not mean that she will stop making music videos.

