Singer Azucena Calvay It has a large number of followers not only in Peru, but also in other parts of the world. Her resounding success in the country has made the young woman make a Europe tour, and thus be able to connect with his audience through cumbia. However, not everything is music for the interpreter and she has taken advantage of her stay in places like France and Italy to tour the streets, but this time, next to her partner, with whom she shared some postcards inside the Disney World facilities; remember that this theme park has its own headquarters in Paris.

YOU CAN SEE: Azucena Calvay ends up on the ground after suffering a hard fall for trying to run away from fans

In which European cities will Azucena Calvay perform?

Azucena Calvay and orchestra are already in Europe to delight the public with the best of their repertoire. This tour is called “Looking for a sweetie”, which began on June 1 and ends on June 11. The young artist will perform in Spain and Italy.

The singer will tour the following cities on these dates:

Rome: June 1

Anacona: June 2

Milan: June 3

Firenze: June 4

Madrid: June 9

Turin: June 10

Barcelona: June 11

Azucena Calvay’s European tour dates. Photo: Instagram

YOU CAN SEE: Azucena Calvay had an emotional reunion with her mother, who came from Chiclayo: “My eternal love”

Does Azucena Calvay have a boyfriend?

Azucena Calvay is more in love than ever. The cumbia singer shared photos with hers in love with her in tourist places like Disney World and the Eiffel Tower. “WE DID IT!!! 7/3 What you want EXISTS, don’t settle until you have it,” the artist wrote in the description of the publication.

Azucena Calvay and her partner in Europe. Photo: composition LR/Instagram

YOU CAN SEE: Azucena Calvay surprised mothers from Chiclayo and sang to them in her day: “Never change”

What did Azucena Calvay say about the criticism she receives?

Through her social networks, the singer Azucena Calvay reflected on the constant criticism she receives for her physique. “Many people criticize me if I’m ugly or pretty; if I’m muelona or not; if I’m fat or skinny; if I dress well or badly; if I drink, why do I drink; if I don’t drink, why don’t I drink; if not I upload photos helping, what are you doing with so much money; yes I uploadphotoshelping, that you are figureti”, he began by saying.

Azucena Calvay rose to fame after being part of the group Los Rebeldes de la Cumbia. Photo: Instagram

“Actually, to the people who comment positive things, welcome, and to the people who make negative comments, you already know where your comments are going. Thanks to meGodmy Virgencita de Guadalupe and all the people for their support,” she added.

YOU CAN SEE: Azucena Calvay surprises fans with a FREE CONCERT on the street: “A singer from the town”

What happened to Azucena Calvay in Piura?

Azucena Calvay He came to the city of Talara, in Piura, to provide a live show. At the end of the event, the singer was intercepted by her fans. Despite the fact that she wanted to get out of the place as soon as possible, the young woman tripped while she was trying to get to safety and she ended up falling to the ground. After that, she was immediately attended by her staff.

#Azucena #Calvay #tours #Europe #boasts #visit #Disney #boyfriend