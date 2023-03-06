#PHOTO | Singer Azucena Calvay He did not hesitate to assert that she always had good intentions and no one will change that.

Azucena Calvay It is news, this time, for an episode that has sparked many rumors on social networks. A video in which the interpreter is singing her greatest musical hit, but her classmates decide to leave her alone in the middle of the song. This quickly went viral and thousands of users criticized the fact, syndicating such behavior as a “treason”. So far, none of those involved have come out to defend themselves against it or give a testimony. However, it was Azucena who posted a curious message on Facebook that astonished her followers.

the cumbia singer He shared a motivational phrase in which he indicates that, when you act from love and good intentions, no one can take anything from you, because it is about what is given and not what is received. This increased the doubt of the users, who did not hesitate to question the fact.

“The times you helped, gave, gave, cared for or did something from the bottom of your heart, all of that stays with you, you become all the love you give and no one changes that,” reads the Facebook postcard.

On the other hand, the artist He wished everyone blessings, thus expressing calm in the face of the recent events with his former group. The post has more than two thousand ‘likes’ and a hundred comments that show his support for the artist.

Azucena Calvay speaks loud and clear through her Facebook account. Photo: Facebook/ Azucena Calvay

Why did Azucena leave Los Rebeldes de la Cumbia?

According to singer, The decision to step aside from the musical orchestra was because he will undertake a new challenge in his professional future. However, he clarified that he will not completely distance himself from his artistic passion.

“For my part, I will undertake the path of my professional training without leaving my passion, which is music, for which I am determined to take on each challenge of this fascinating, but not easy, path of art”, Azucena finished.

Musicians leave Azucena Calvay singing alone in the middle of a concert. Photo: Facebook / Azucena Calvay

How long were you in Los Rebeldes de la Cumbia?

Although there is no exact date of his official entry into Los Rebeldes de la Cumbia, according to the publications made by the group on social networks, it is known that Azucena Calvay He had his first performances at the beginning of December 2022. Days after announcing his departure, the singer turned three months since he joined.

Despite the short time she was in the aforementioned orchestra, the young woman gained considerable popularity among fans of cumbia and the covers she performed live were a trend on social networks on more than one occasion.