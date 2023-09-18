Azucena Calvay She gave birth at the beginning of September. Jhonatan Chero Antón, the artist’s boyfriend, confirmed the birth of her son through his social networks. In this regard, the singer remained silent about this news for a few weeks; However, a few hours ago, she spoke out about it. The ‘Sitting in a Bar’ interpreter thanked God, her family and her followers for caring about the health of her baby. Furthermore, she maintained that her birth was natural and that everything went correctly.

After that, Lily calvay He made it known that he missed his fans, for this reason, he was preparing to return to the stage. “With my work team, we have planned to officially return on September 30 in each city and in Lima, on October 21. There will be many surprises, a varied and new repertoire for all of you,” commented the Peruvian artist.

