In an emotional gesture of gratitude, the cumbia singer Azucena Calvay has dedicated some moving words to the salsa singer Daniela Darcourt, who recently praised the impeccable vocal technique and the unique style with which the artist interprets her musical hits.

Through a brief but significant story on her official Instagram account, Azucena expressed her gratitude to Daniela and shared her excitement at the compliment of such an outstanding colleague in the world of Latin music.

In her message, Azucena Calvay highlighted the respect and admiration she feels for Daniela Darcourt, who has conquered thousands of followers on the salsa scene with her powerful voice and stage presence. The cumbia singer wrote: “I love you, for me it is a privilege to know you. Thank you very much for your beautiful words, may God and the Virgin take care of you always.”

In this way, you can see the respect that both artists have for each other and not only in the musical field, but personally. In addition, this type of act makes Calvay very happy, who feels recognized and loved by her followers and admirers.

