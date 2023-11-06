The cumbia singer Azucena Calvay wrote a message addressed to the people who criticize her on her official account. Facebook. The post with a photo of the singer of the song ‘Looking for love’ generated various comments from her followers and the general public.

What did the singer Azucena Calvay write on her Facebook?

The artist He noted the following: “There are people whose only talent is to criticize. They have never done anything, but if they notice that someone is doing something they criticize and minimize it, it hurts them to know that another has the vision of trying to fulfill their dreams, and it hurts their ego to see the other’s triumph.”

Their post continues like this: “They care more about what others do than about doing. Don’t be one of those people who never make mistakes because they don’t have the ability to do absolutely anything in their own right. careers and their lives, except criticizing their fellow man.”

What did Azucena Calvay fans write?

Her followers sent several messages to the singer. “Beautiful, keep going and much success in everything you set out to do”, “Criticism is what makes you stronger. Keep going”, “Always moving forward, Lilyyou are a great talent with the blessing of God”, “Deaf ears, beautiful, continue to shine and may God continue to bless you in a big way”, are some.

