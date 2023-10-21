Azucena Calvaycumbia singer from the province of Chiclayoregion Lambayequewill return to the stage with a spectacular concert FREE in Lime after the break she took to enjoy her new stage as a mother. The ‘Queen of Despechadas‘, as Chiclayana is also known in the artistic world, will be presented with a series of great guest artists.

In this note of The Republic We will tell you when, where and with whom the cumbiambera will perform, who has managed to win the public’s affection after venturing as a soloist after leaving the orchestra. The Cumbia Rebels.

When and where will Azucena Calvay’s FREE concert be in Lima?

Through its official platforms, Azucena Calvay confirmed that his FREE concert It will take place on Saturday, October 21 in the city of Lima, at the well-known event venue The Huaralino International.

The ‘Queen of Despechadas’ emphasized that You can only enter the show for free until 8 p.m. m. After that time, those who wish to enjoy the music of Chiclayana must buy their tickets on the established platforms.

Azucena Calvay will share the stage with her artistic godfathers, Deyvis Orosco and the Chola Chabuca. Photo: Azucena Calvay/Facebook

Who will sing with Azucena Calvay at her FREE concert in Lima?

Azucena Calvay excited his fans by announcing that he will sing in North Lima along with his orchestra and a series of well-known artists. HERE we tell you who will share the stage with the ‘Queen of Despechadas‘:

Tony Rosado

Brunella Torpoco

Deyvis Orosco

Ciello Torres

Ernesto Pimentelpopularly known as the Chola Chabuca.

