Get ready for your big comeback. Azucena Calvay She gave birth to her first child a month ago; However, she assured that she would return to the stage in October. And so it will be. The interpreter of ‘Two Beers’ visited Ernesto Pimentel on the program ‘El reventonazo de la Chola’ to talk about her upcoming performances after the birth of her baby. When asked how motherhood has treated her for the first time, Azucena assured that she feels happy and that she does not sleep, but she is used to movement due to her career.

“Beautiful. I feel very happy, very happy. My chubby boy is already a month old. In the early morning I don’t sleep, I’m awake. I think it’s like this from my tummy because I worked until dawn, 3 or 4 in the morning. “His daddy sees him in the mornings and I see him at night,” he counted.