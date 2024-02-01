The singer Azucena Calvay surprised her fans, this Thursday, February 1, by announcing the premiere of the video clip of his first song together with Tony Rosado. On this occasion, both joined their voices to perform a new version of the song 'Volveré'. In this way, the Chiclayan artist made a publication on her social networks in which she could not hide her excitement at working alongside her colleague, who is also a reference within the peruvian cumbia.

What did Azucena Calvay say about her collaboration with Tony Rosado?

The artist who was part of Los Claveles de la Cumbia continues working just a few months after becoming a mother and has just released what promises to be another of her hits in her musical career. In addition, he shared this new collaboration with his followers on his social networks.

Lily said she was proud to give voice to an issue with which many of her compatriots identify: “It is a huge pleasure for me to be able to perform this beautiful song that represents, both for me and for many Peruvians, a very great feeling.“, he expressed.

Azucena Calvay happy to work with Tony Rosado. Photo: Instagram/Azucena Calvay

She stated that she felt honored to have shared the stage with Tony Rosado: “Thank my God. Thank you, maestro Tony Rosado, for sharing the stage and singing one of his songs with me. It's a great dream come true!“he added.

How does the song by Azucena Calvay and Tony Rosado sound?

'I'll be back', with the voices of Azucena Calvay and Tony Rosado, is now available on digital platforms, such as on the Peruvian performer's YouTube channel. In this regard, shortly after the song was released, various followers of the singer left her some messages because they liked her proposal.

“Wow, what a great duo. Many hits, Azucena Calvay”, “Great cumbia voices. We love you, Azucena”, “Azucena, the best”, “Beautiful duo”, wrote some users, who were happy with the new musical work of their favorite artists.

Although this version has just been released with a video clip, 'I will be back' It is not a new song: it was originally performed by the well-known singer Dina Páucar, an iconic song in her musical repertoire.

Where will Azucena Calvay perform?

The 22-year-old artist already has a busy schedule. Throughout February she will give concerts both in Lima and outside the capital. Also, for Valentine's Day, Azucena Calvay will do two shows in Lima: in the Exhibition Park and on the Unicachi Pro campus, in northern Lima.

Azucena Calvay and her presentations in February. Photo: Instagram/Azucena Calvay

“Official agenda confirmed for the month of love and friendship, my beautiful people! See you there in each of your cities,” he wrote as a description of his publication, in which his followers ask him to reach more places in our country. country to enjoy its music.

