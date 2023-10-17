Azucena Calvay, the popular cumbia singer from Chiclayo, returned to the stage after giving birth to her son and shared the stage with two talented children from the city of Cutervo, in the region of Cajamarca. During her concert, she fulfilled the dream of two children after making them go on stage and sing the ‘Mix looking for affection’

The presentation of the minors generated the admiration of the public to the singer for promoting small talents. In addition, the infants shocked social networks: they produced reactions of tenderness and emotion among netizens due to the way they interpreted the song.

“It is a wonderful opportunity that they can give to new talents”, “Good, Azucena, giving joy to those children on stage. They are the new musical talents”, “What a beautiful song and most of all you are a very special, simple person, who does not need a dress or a costume to charm people”, were some of the comments in social networks.

#Azucena #Calvay #fulfills #dream #children #making #sing #concert #Cajamarca #quotGreat #duoquot