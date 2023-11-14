The concerts by Azucena Calvay, the 22-year-old singer from Chicla, are always a success for her performances, the lyrics of her songs and the closeness she has with the children, which was evident in his last presentation in Lambayeque, where he fulfilled the dream of Camilaa child of six years old, with whom he sang the famous song ‘Sitting in a bar’.

The announcement of the presentation of Azucena Calvay in a country restaurant excited the little girl Camilawho is a faithful follower of the singer. That is why the minor asked her mother Magaly Santamaría to take her to the concert.

YOU CAN SEE: What is the La Montería dam project that caused a massive march of community members in Chiclayo?

What did Azucena Calvay advise Camila?

Magaly Santamaría told La República that Camila applauded and sang the hits of Azucena Calvay, who upon seeing her invited her to go on stage to perform the song ‘Sitting at the bar’, amidst the applause of the attendees. Although that was not all, since Calvay advised her to follow his dreams.

YOU CAN SEE: The ‘Genius Girl of Chiclayo’: minor entered 3 universities before finishing school

“The singer advised my little girl to follow her dreams, which is to sing. To me, as a mother, he recommended supporting my daughter in everything,” said Magaly Santamaría excitedly.

The video of the concert Azucena Calvay It was spread through social networks such as Facebook and TikTok, and the comments were immediate: “Success, Camila”, “Congratulations”, “Talented”, “May God protect you”, among others.

#Azucena #Calvay #fulfilled #girls #dream #sharing #stage #Chiclayo #Talentosas