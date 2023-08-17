The death of Kevin Pedraza, 19 years old, shocked cumbia artists, among them Azucena Calvay, who gave her condolences to the relatives of the young artist from the group The Authentic Passion in Chiclayo. The singer sent a flower arrangement to the wake located in the La Victoria district, where dozens of people also came to offer their condolences to the family and join in the prayers and tribute.

Luis Calvay conveyed his daughter’s message lily to the loved ones of Kevin Pedraza, the young artist who lost his life in a traffic accident. The father of the former member of The Rebels of Cumbia it was pronounced. “We want justice, the subject (truck driver) has been drunk. We want justice, he is a young boy (Kevin) who lost his life due to imprudence,” said Luis Calvay.

Friends accompany the coffin of Kevin Pedraza. Photo: composition LR

Dozens of people came to Kevin Pedraza’s wake

the family home of Kevin Pedrazain the district of La Victoria, in the province of Chiclayo, It is the place where his wake is held. This house located on Varayoc street, where the laughter and where the artistic work of Kevin Pedraza and The Authentic Passion, now, there is anguish and crying.

There are dozens of people, including friends from school, university and fans, who came to the property to accompany the young artist, a promise of the cumbia, who was unable to fulfill all his projects due to a traffic accident.

