It's been a year since Azucena Calvay decided to go solo, after working in orchestras like Los Claveles de la Cumbia and Los Rebeldes de la Cumbia. This decisive change in the direction of her career would not have been possible without the unconditional support of her fans, to whom she is always grateful. In conversation with The Republicthe 22-year-old singer from Chiclayo revealed details of her first experience as a mother with her partner, Jhonatan Chero, a possible wedding and the reason why she decided to study two careers away from the field of art.

YOU CAN SEE: Azucena Calvay is now a mother! Singer had her baby with Jhonatan Chero

—It's been a few months since you gave birth to your first baby, how do you feel in this new stage of your life?

—The truth is that very happy, very content, very proud. My little boy is now five months old and, well, he is super big. The first months were a little complicated because I am a new mother.. So, I kind of didn't know much, but anyway, with the support of my family, they have always been with me.

—After your return to the stage, how do you continue working, since you now have your baby? Do they take it on their trips?

—I leave my 'fat boy' with his lullabies because he is five months old, it is difficult for me to travel with him because they are long trips. So when the events are here in Lima, we do take him to the 'piscinazos', family events.

—Many new parents often say that it is complicated at first. What has been the most difficult situation you have had to deal with so far?

—What happened is that my 'fat man', well, he slept all day and in the early morning he was awake. So, it kind of made me a little sleepy because it was just (it's his first experience), but also because I've been used to it because we work in the early morning. So there wasn't much difficulty, but yes, trying to get him there from between dreams I was half sleepwalking.

—How are you doing with Jhonatan Chero, your partner?

—Thank God, good. We have already celebrated just today (February 9) two years of relationship.

—It's your anniversary, how are you going to celebrate?

—We are celebrating our anniversary and, of course, (we are going to) spend it as a family, since I have my older son.

—One of the songs you perform, 'Sitting in a Bar', says: “If it were possible, I would take him to the altar.” Do you have marriage plans with the father of your child?

—Actually, yes. We haven't said it yet, but there are many plans. I am not one to talk about my relationship openly because there are so many cases that happen, apart from the fact that I am very good with him. So, everything is under seven keys. Only my family knows things.

—Was there a marriage proposal or not yet?

—No, not yet. We have a son, but we don't have enough to move things forward in the marriage. I think a few at a time. With so many years of living together, you don't really know a person (her partner) well. So, I prefer to get to know him well and from there, later, the marriage plans.

—When that moment comes, would you like a private wedding or a big celebration?

—I was thinking about something private, although I don't think so, because I have a lot of family, too many family members on my dad's side. There are a lot of them from my mom, so I doubt it's something private. He (Jhonatan Chero) also has his family, he is from Piura, from Paita, I have family there, in Chiclayo, in Lima. So, like yes or yes it has to be something big, by law.

—Since you mention that you have family in different places, perhaps like other artists have chosen, have you thought about having two weddings?

-No, I do not think so. One wedding is enough, two weddings are not. Besides, I think your wedding day is a special date. So, why two weddings, just one where the whole family is, where everyone feels comfortable. And everything is always welcome, thanking God for everything we have then.

—So, you would get married in the north…

—In fact, I will tell you in the north, especially in Chiclayo, because that is practically the center, I mean, my family is from that place. There is family in Piura, in Sullana.

—Moving to your artistic career, almost a year has passed since your release as a soloist, how much has your life changed in all this time?

—My life has totally changed. Sometimes, we as artists have to avoid certain things to avoid controversy. For example, we avoid going out so we can spend time with family, because sometimes we are outside and people everywhere follow you, so they kind of want photos and it is understandable. We avoid going to parties because they record you everywhere. But always grateful to the public, because they follow me wherever I go, always supporting me, giving the best, also to my work team, to my family. In March we celebrated one year with my own orchestra. (I am) totally grateful to God and to all the public who always continue to support me.

—I imagine you will have a celebration for your first year as a soloist, maybe a concert?

—I'm going to do my first year in March, on Saturday, March 23, I'm celebrating my anniversary. You are totally invited.

-Where will it be?

—In El Huaralino.

—Precisely on the topic of being a soloist, some artists who dared to go down that path consider that in the Peruvian environment it is very complicated to pursue a career like that, even certain singers chose to return to their orchestras. How do you feel at this stage?

—Yes, it is something very difficult, very complicated, because today there are a lot of artists and welcome, a new generation that has been formed today. But yes, it is very true that we fight to get events because we are soloists, but yes or yes we have to put out more production so that people can't forget you. The time I was pregnant, I released my unreleased songs. I already have two. 'Two beers', which I recorded with my great friend Ernesto Pimentel, and 'My heart torn to pieces'. So, those songs were released when I was gestating. We have not stopped producing, It is part of each musician, that is, on the part of the performer or soloist, to create more songs and more content so that people do not forget you.

—The topic of covers is something that always generates controversy, what do you think about it?

—Actually, I have done more covers. The 'Mix stop loving you' is a cover that opened many doors for me and I am grateful to everyone. People like to listen to them more because they are better known (and they prefer them before) than to support you on your unreleased songs. I have two, but they don't have the same peak as the mix. It's like people are used to listening to covers, but it's not like they don't want to and start criticizing.. Just as they criticize the covers, they also have to support the new songs.The truth is that there are people who have supported me and I am grateful to them, because releasing unpublished songs is very difficult.

—That is, singers use covers to become known…

—Of course, they listen to the covers and they go to listen to what else there is.

—Do you have any pending collaboration with an artist, a dream to fulfill?

—For me it is a dream to collaborate with Daniela Darcourt, in the salsa genre. I hope it happens. I sing a little bit of everything, an artist has to adapt to everything and every type of field in music to be able to collaborate and for people to also see that he not only has one style, but several.

—As seen in recent years, artists of totally different musical genres making music together…

—Yes, I have seen that, for example, they go from salsa to cumbia and vice versa. That's very good, because people realize that you don't just work in one genre.

—Leaving aside the issue of music, you were studying Medicine and you were also going to start a degree in Law, how are you doing with that?

—I'm fine, I already have a year and a half left to make my Serums. Thank God I'm doing great. Just in March I am taking an exam to close the cycle of the Human Medicine degree. But I am also going to study law, which I also started the other month. So, like I've always had to study something, not just stick to music. Because? I don't know, I think my own instinct makes me (feel like) I need to study, that is, I don't need to be calm.

—Did you have any motivation to specifically choose to study both careers?

—There was no intermediary (reason), I always liked it from the beginning. Besides, in my mother's family I have some relatives who are doctors, on my father's side as well. Now, in law school, I also liked it on par with my first degree, but I decided on medicine because, as the years went by during the pandemic, I realized many things. Many people died, a relative of mine also died, my grandfather's brother. So, that's when I clung more to my career.

—Part of your success was due to the support of social networks. How do you handle that issue?

—It's all about TikTok now, I think the main platform, which generates a lot of views. I'm not one to make, for example, dancing videos or anything like that because I would have to be learning the steps. I have my production that makes the material that we record from the concerts, from the people, from the show.

—Where will you perform next?

—This week I'm in the north, on Sunday I will be at the anniversary of Túcume. On February 14 in the Exhibition Park, for the anniversary of the Chola Chabuca for its 30 years of artistic life.

—Any message for your fans and followers of La Republica?

—The truth is I am very grateful to La República, totally, also to my people, my fans who always follow me. We have to move forward in this musical field, which is not easy at all. As they once told me: “The easiest thing is to climb, now you have to maintain yourself, that's the most difficult.” I am super grateful to God, always with him, I entrust myself to him, to my family, to my work team. Thank you very much for all the support and appreciation you give me. There is Azucena Calvay for a while.

#Azucena #Calvay #dreams #music #firsttime #mother #medical #student #law #student