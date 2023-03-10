Azucena Calvay She has become one of the most requested singers in the national artistic world thanks to her success in Los Rebeldes de la Cumbia. The cumbiambera generated even more controversy in recent days by announcing that she was leaving this group and that she would finally continue her career as a soloist. As expected, the news did not go down well with her former classmates, who lose her main figure.

But the fame achieved recently also led him to earn a supposed enmity with one of the most important cumbia figures: Marisol. The “Pharaoh” referred to her colleague in one of her presentations and described her as a “bird of passage” like Bryan Arámbulo.

Azucena Calvay rules out a fight with Marisol

Despite these statements, Azucena Calvay ruled out any type of confrontation with the experienced artist and assured that today she is fully involved in strengthening her career as a soloist.

“The truth is, everyone can say what they want, but I have no problems with the lady or with anyone. My objectives are clear to me and they are only to develop my career as a soloist. Many new things are coming, we are working on it,” he indicated for the press.

What did Marisol say about Azucena Calvay?

True to her style, Marisol made it clear that she brought success to many of the songs that are performed by other artists today.

“You have to recognize the songs that belong to others. I did the ‘Marimix’ and then a ‘bird of passage’ appeared and took my song. It was a passing fad. And now there is another passing fashion and my songs are sung, ”she specified before his audience.