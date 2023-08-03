Azucena Calvay announced through her Instagram account that she will make a momentary stoppage in her presentations. It is presumed that the singer’s decision is due to her advanced pregnancy, which she recently made public. “It’s not goodbye, but see you soon and as I always say: And with God’s blessing, we keep moving forward,” he wrote.

He also reported that after his return in October his presentations would not stop as he indicated that he had “a full schedule”. “I’ll see you in October, my people, we already have a full schedule, thank God. I love you,” he said at the end of the post.

It is worth mentioning that the renowned singer would be in the final stage of her pregnancy because in the interview conducted in the “Reventonazo de la Chola”, in which she ended up revealing her status, she was already 8 months pregnant.

How did Azucena Calvay announce her pregnancy?

Azucena Calvay, former vocalist of the Los Rebeldes de la Cumbia group, officially revealed her pregnancy to her fans through an interview conducted on ‘The blowout of the Chola’a television program hosted by the well-known ‘Chola Chabuca’. He also explained that the reasons why he decided to keep his pregnancy status strictly private were due to possible negative messages from people.

