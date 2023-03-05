Azucena Calvay surprised his fans by issue a statement to publicize her departure from Los Rebeldes de la Cumbia and explained the reason that led her to make the decision.

Singer Azucena Calvay He communicated through his social networks his official withdrawal from the Los Rebeldes de la Cumbia group. Along the same lines, the artist appreciated the opportunity that her bosses gave her by joining the popular musical group and she explained why she decided to step aside from her. As you remember, the now ex-vocalist became popular on YouTube and TikTok for her remix of “Stop loving you”, which already has more than 3 million views on the first mentioned platform.

Azucena Calvay says goodbye to Los Rebeldes de la Cumbia

The 21 year old singer Azucena Calvay He shared a farewell message for his departure from the Los Rebeldes de la Cumbia group. Through her Instagram account, she left an extensive statement, but left open the possibility of seeing her soon: “Thanks my people. news is coming“.

Azucena Calvay will leave the Rebeldes de la cumbia. Photo: composition LR/ Facebook

“It is with great sadness that I have to inform the followers of Los Rebeldes de la Cumbia that, due to requiring more time to continue with my studies and in agreement with the owners of the orchestra, I have decided to retire from it.“, start.

Why did Azucena Calvay leave Los Rebeldes de la Cumbia?

In the text published on social networks, Azucena Calvay He explained the reason why he decided to retire from the well-known cumbiambera group. According to the Chiclayana singer, she wants to prioritize her time in her professional studies; however, she will not leave her passion for music.

“For my part, I will undertake the path of my professional training without leaving my passion, which is music, for which I am determined to take on each challenge of this fascinating but not easy path of art.“, he narrowed.

Azucena Calvay leaves the Rebeldes de la cumbia. Photo: Instagram

How long was Azucena Calvay in Los Rebeldes de la cumbia?

As can be seen in the publications in networks of The rebels of cumbiaAzucena Calvay was part of the group since November 2022 and after three months, she has decided to leave the cumbia musical group to prioritize her professional studies.

Azucena Calvay will offer concerts with the Rebeldes de la cumbia before her departure. Photo: composition LR/ Facebook

What orchestras did Azucena Calvay join?

The rebels of cumbia It was not the only musical group that Azucena Calvay was a part of. The singer herself, originally from Chiclayo, revealed what her career was like before joining the popular cumbia orchestra.

“I spent a long time with The Mendoza Brothersthen with The Andalusians of Ferreñafe. Later with a group of Monsefú, Sounds Reflexes. I went to The Rebels of Cumbia, we ‘made’ ourselves in a pandemic. From there I entered The Carnations of Cumbiain which I was a year and a month, but for study reasons I came back to Chiclayo, to Los Rebeldes de la Cumbia”, he explained.

Azucena Calvay retires from Los Rebeldes de la Cumbia. Photo: composition LR/ Instagram/ Facebook

Users support the departure of Azucena Calvay

Following his statement announcing his departure from The rebels of cumbia, Azucena Calvay received dozens of messages on her social networks from her followers, giving her support in her stage of professional studies. “Many successes in your career and do not stop enchanting with that beautiful voice that will continue to open many paths for you”, “Your profession comes first”, “You will surprise us as a soloist”, “If it is by profession, applaud”, are some of the comments left after its publication.

Azucena Calvay confirms her departure from 'Los rebelde de la cumbia' with a forceful statement. Photo: composition LR/ Instagram/ Facebook

The song with which Azucena Calvay became popular

On January 22, the video clip starring Azucena Calvay with his popular voice in Los Rebeldes de la cumbia: mix “Dejar de amarte”. Currently, it already exceeds 680,000 views on the You Tube video platform.