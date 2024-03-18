Azucena Calvay known as 'The Queen of Cumbia' announced a completely free concert to celebrate the first anniversary of her career as a solo singer. Her fans get ready to dance to the rhythm of her best hits like 'Mix Looking for a Love', 'My Heart in Pieces', 'Two Beers' and more. Next, we will tell you when, where and at what time this show will be in which we seek to celebrate the artist from Chiclayo, who managed to fulfill her dream of being a vocalist in her own orchestra.

When and where will Azucena Calvay's FREE concert be?

Through their official Instagram and Facebook accounts, Azucena Calvayconfirmed that his concert totally GRATUITOUSIt will be held on Sunday, March 24, starting at 7 pm at the Yaután Municipal Complex. It should be noted that Yaután is one of the districts of the province of Casma, in the Áncash region.

“To my faithful followers, to the public in general and especially, to the generous people of Yaután, I announce with great affection that my orchestra and Vega Producciones will begin our national tour to celebrate my first anniversary as a soloist. We are taking the appropriate measures so that everything goes well and thus we put on our best show as they deserve. See you there!” were Azucena's words.

How old is Azucena Calvay?

At the age of 13, Azucena Calvay He entered the world of music thanks to his grandfather, who taught him to sing because he was a balladeer by profession. At school festivities, the cumbia performer stood out with her voice. It should be noted that her parents supported her so that she could fulfill her dreams of becoming a renowned artist.

Azucena began performing in restaurants to get rid of stage fright. Thanks to her talent, she was invited to different cumbia groups such as Los Hermanos Mendoza, Los Andaluces de Ferreñafe, Suena Reflejos. The last group she was in before becoming a soloist was in The Cumbia Rebels. The popular 'La Reina de la Cumbia' was born on August 26, 2001 and is currently 22 years old.

Azucena Calvay is 22 years old now. Photo: composition Fabrizio Oviedo/LR/Instagram/Azucena Calvay

How tall is Azucena Calvay?

Azucena Calvay stands out for his talent, but also for his height that generates curiosity among his followers. For this reason, the interpreter of 'Dejar de amarte' herself revealed how tall she is to put an end to doubts about this curious fact.

“I'm (taller) than the average girl, I'm 1.68 m tall. Besides that (when) I wear heels I look much taller… It's part of the job to wear heels (as an artist) because, if it were up to me, I would be wearing sneakers. It is important how you dress because it is not only about singing, but everything (must be) well presentable. That's why I also wear jackets,” she explained in an interview with The Republic.

