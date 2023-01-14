“Sitting in a bar” is the new musical success of Azucena Calvay. Views on TikTok and on the Google video platform (YouTube) confirm this. The twenty-something artist from Chiclayo (Lambayeque region) is now the vocalist of the group The Rebels of Cumbiawith whom he will arrive this January 14 in the city of Trujillo to delight all attendees.

The also medical student has become a trend for her particular way of singing this tropical genre, as well as for her style of living music (gesticulation) and connecting with the public. “Sitting in a bar / I mix my drinks with my tears / my friends ask me / what is the cause of my sadness?”, This is how the viral song begins.

However, the chorus part is the most anticipated to vibrate and sing loudly, along with the animation and the excellent instrumental execution of this catchy rhythm.

In that sense, Azucena Calvay and Los Rebeldes de la Cumbia will perform this Saturday in two shifts. At 1 pm they will be at Avenida Indoamérica 650 (Doña Pitty); and, at 8 pm, at the El Meche venue in the El Porvenir district.

