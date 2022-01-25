Aztec Forgotten Godsthe next video game from the Mexican studio Canvasfinally has release date: March 10, 2022 at a price of $29.99 USD. This will be a completely new story, in which we will follow Achtli on his way to restore peace to a world cyberstone populated by fearsome deities.

This long-awaited videogame accumulates just over 200,000 views only in its promotional video on the YouTube channel. Youtube from Switch. Thanks to his 2021 demo, he has caught the attention of the international gaming community. For this reason, the January 24, 2022 announced that it will be available in English, Spanish, French, Italian, German and Russian at Nintendo Switch, Xbox One + Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 + 5 and PC.

in the trailer for Aztec Forgotten Gods shared by Canvaswe were able to see a little more of the mechanics that this game will have. Achtli You will have the ability to move at high speed between the great open spaces to face the fearsome Mexica deities:

if they have played shadow of the colossus, perhaps the mechanics of fighting against great beasts by solving puzzles is not foreign to you. The big difference between that title and Aztec Forgotten Gods it is in the verticality and agility that it offers us Achtli.

Most of the time, we will use the lightkeeper to be able to climb, climb the walls or fly to be able to have some kind of advantage and thus be able to attack our opponents.

The public of Aztec Forgotten Gods had been waiting for some rough release date and they had more than that, the studio’s own official account Canvas confirmed that this video game will have a starting price in department stores of $29.99 USD:

Aztech Forgotten Gods will launch with a retail price of 29.99 USD – Canvas (@LienzoMx) January 25, 2022

From the reaction of its fans, it seems that this price is perfectly suited to the pocket of its consumers. In addition, this price could be regionalized through online stores such as Steam or Gog.

Whatever the case, there are fans of Mulakatheir previous title, which they are already waiting to have Aztec Forgotten Gods In your hands:

wow!! Always a fan and more than ready to see how this proposal turns out. I was left wanting more after trying the demo 🤎 pic.twitter.com/cKsBcw367g — Frank Porter Bridges 📦 (@Px_Master) January 25, 2022

