The latest installment of the Mexican studio Lienzo will be released in digital format in a few days.

After nearly a year of waiting, the Mexican study Canvas Finally, it gives us the definitive date on which we can enjoy Aztech Forgotten Gods, a cyberpunk title inspired by the pre-Hispanic cultures of Mexico. The game will arrive in digital format on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5 and PC next March 10th.

We can’t wait for them to have the game in their handsCanvasCanvas shared the news through social networks, asking the community to mark the day on the calendar, and declaring that they could not be more happy to announce the anticipated date. “We honestly can’t wait for them to get their hands on the game,” the studio shared.

In the new trailer we see again Achtli, the protagonist that we will control in this adventure. Using cybernetic enhancements, it will be this girl’s duty to save Tenochtitlan from the gods who threaten to destroy this land.

If the Spanish had never conquered, what would have happened? Aztech Forgotten Gods is based on this simple but interesting question, to present us with a completely different world from the one we were told in stories, but without abandoning the history and culture of Mexico that Canvas sought to represent in this installment.

Aztech Forgotten Gods made us wait longer than anticipated, but in just over a month we will know what the creators of Mulaka they were preparing We will also see the story of this title represented in a live-action movie, courtesy of the producer Impossible Dream Entertainment.

More about: Aztech Forgotten Gods and Canvas.