César Azpilicueta is one of the protagonists of the European Championship in Spain, but due to his lack of minutes. The captain of the European champion Chelsea is the only right-back that Luis Enrique has included in his call-up, but, to the surprise of many, he still has not played a single minute. Marcos Llorente is the starter in the right lane. Azpilicueta has attended the media at a press conference.
Mood of the wardrobe: “We are really looking forward to Wednesday’s game. It is true that we would like to be better, but we have it in our hand. We depend on ourselves and we play at home. It will be like a knockout match ”.
Be the owner: “The 24 players train and fight to play, the coach decides. I train in the best possible way and fight for the position. We don’t know anything about what the next game will choose ”.
Be a leader: “When you win games it is easier. Now we are in a situation of heads or tails, it is the reality. It is also true that there are many young people, but everything makes you learn. There are several of us who are captains in our teams and we have experience in difficult situations and we know how to act ”.
Problems behind: “They have not reached us many times, but the situations have been dangerous. Sometimes they come to you, but they are difficult occasions. It is also true that the rival plays. With possession and control of the game, we have to better control those counter-attack situations, especially in the game in Poland. These are aspects of the game that we want to master; you have to be solid in both areas ”.
Selection level: “Likewise, Portugal was not a favorite in the Euro 2016 and won it. Now we are coming to the final stages in which the results have not been so good and we have been hit hard. Now we have to think about Wednesday’s game, if we win we will be in the second round. From there we will see where we can go, nobody wins the Eurocup before we start. It’s not how it starts, it’s how it ends, I’ve lived it this year in the Champions League ”.
Tutor of the youngest: “We are not in the situation we expected and the message that I give here is the same that I transmit to my colleagues. We must be prepared for adversity and we are alive. You have to be self-critical and know that we can improve, but also value what we do well. It is important that we are all focused on preparing to arrive in the best mental and physical conditions, Wednesday is a life or death match ”.
Can we be optimistic? “We have to show that we have a team to win. It is normal that after two draws the fans feel disappointed. We have to change it on the pitch by being a strong team and overcoming difficulties ”.
Position in the group: “We do not look at the classification. It only serves us to win and, if we win, we will pass as first or second ”.
Support from the fans: “We have to give the fans that push. The fan goes with a lot of desire and wants to feel identified with the selection. The support is always incredible and on Wednesday we will have a new opportunity. We have to take it forward and we all have to do it. When the team suffers we need the support of the fans ”.
Overcoming with Chelsea: “Not giving up. In January many gave us up for dead and that makes you learn not to give up and know that you have to fight to the end ”.
Substitute for Marcos Llorente: “I always prepare to play and the coach makes the best decisions for the team. Marcos is a marvel who has had a spectacular and versatile season ”.
Video in which the players do not say hello: “I don’t ask the fans for anything, we are the first to encourage them. On the video, it is a short shot, it is true that not everyone says hello, but if something characterizes this team is that we have had many meetings with fans. We would like to get closer to the fans, but because of the covid we cannot do it ”.
Message to the fans: “Giving a message here is useless. You have to prove it in the field. Of course you like to feel the heat from the warm-up ”.
