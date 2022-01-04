Atlético has been looking for a reinforcement for the rear for a long time, as this season they have been forced to use Kondogbia as a center-back, and Vrsaljko does not convince as a substitute for Trippier when the Briton has not been available, coming to play as a winger Marcos Llorente.
Now there are rumors that Newcastle have Trippier on their agenda as one of the priority reinforcements, which would allow Atlético to go for a piece that would fit great in the Cholo scheme, such as Azpilicueta. The Chelsea captain ends his contract this season, so he could go out for a very affordable amount in the winter market, and could cover the two positions that the rojiblanco club has been needing, that of right-back and that of central, since Azpilicueta is a very versatile player
For their part, Atlético will not give Trippier a gift, because although they are willing to negotiate for the Briton, he is an important footballer for the team and will only come out if Newcastle presents a good offer. The player has a clause of 60 million euros, but the rojiblanco team could accept an offer of 30 million euros in the next few hours.
To accept this offer, Atlético de Madrid will also want to have his replacement closed, and although for Chelsea, Azpilicueta is a key player, he could be willing to negotiate for him, before he leaves for free in the summer.
The Spanish player considers the London team his home, but after several seasons away, he could seek a retirement in Spain near his own, something totally understandable. His signing has not yet been confirmed, but everything indicates that it is a round business for all parties. El Cholo has a very good opinion of Azpilicueta and would come to be important immediately, we will see if he finally does.
