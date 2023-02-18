Saturday, February 18, 2023
Azpilicueta, from Chelsea, suffers a chilling shock: he leaves with oxygen

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 18, 2023
in Sports
0
Azpilicueta, from Chelsea, suffers a chilling shock: he leaves with oxygen


close

Cesar Azpilicueta

Azpilicueta, lying on the grass.

Azpilicueta, lying on the grass.

He suffered a terrible blow in a Premier League match.

The Spanish Caesar Azpilicuetasoccer player Chelseawas removed this Saturday on a stretcher and assisted with oxygen from the match between his team and the southampton after receiving a massive blow to the face.

In a play inside the Chelsea area, the Spanish international was kicked in the face by Sekou Mara.

scare on the pitch

Azpilicueta was left lying on the field of play and the Chelsea players quickly called for the assistance team, who spent several minutes attending to the player.

Azpilicueta is removed on a stretcher.

After a wait that lasted almost ten minutes, Azpilicueta left the field on a stretcher, with his name chanted by the ‘Blues’ fans and with a mask that supplied him with oxygen.

Azpilicueta is “conscious” and awaiting tests to be carried out at a hospital, according to what EFE learned.

The player is “conscious”, with a “headache” and awaiting tests to be carried out in a London hospital.

EFE

