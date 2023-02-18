Azpilicueta, from Chelsea, suffers a chilling shock: he leaves with oxygen

The Spanish Caesar Azpilicuetasoccer player Chelseawas removed this Saturday on a stretcher and assisted with oxygen from the match between his team and the southampton after receiving a massive blow to the face.

In a play inside the Chelsea area, the Spanish international was kicked in the face by Sekou Mara.

scare on the pitch

Azpilicueta was left lying on the field of play and the Chelsea players quickly called for the assistance team, who spent several minutes attending to the player.

Azpilicueta is removed on a stretcher.

After a wait that lasted almost ten minutes, Azpilicueta left the field on a stretcher, with his name chanted by the ‘Blues’ fans and with a mask that supplied him with oxygen.

Azpilicueta is “conscious” and awaiting tests to be carried out at a hospital, according to what EFE learned.

Azpilicueta was cared for for almost 10 minutes, they took him out on a stretcher. The TV did not repeat the accidental and terrible kick that he received in the face. Moment of great anguish at Stamford Bridge. pic.twitter.com/MZYgX2VQZD — Claudio Mauri (@hcmauri) February 18, 2023

