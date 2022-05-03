It is expected that Barcelona will be one of the main protagonists of the next transfer market: the culé team will seek to reinforce Xavi’s squad in the best possible way, with players of proven quality and who arrive on the squad to add to specific areas where they have shown shortages throughout the current season.
The most vulnerable area of Xavi’s team by far is the defense, since the Catalan coach cannot boast great options for change. Although it seems that the central defense has been solved with the renewal of Araujo and the great moment of Piqué, as well as the future of Eric García and the possible arrival of Christensen, it is a fact that the Barcelona sides are weak and therefore the club ready two signings.
The Iberian press anticipates that Marcos Alonso and César Azpilicueta have already said yes to the culé team to arrive next season and right now they have the task of negotiating with Chelsea so that they can get out without many obstacles and the Blaugrana only have to pay a symbolic figure for his transfer, something viable considering that the contract of both Spanish sides ends in the summer of 2023.
#Azpilicueta #Marcos #Alonso #Barcelona
Leave a Reply