Sergei Volynsky, commander of the 36th brigade of the Ukrainian marines, leaves the Azovstal steel plant with his men, as documented by videos posted on Telegram by Russian channels. “My men are all here with me,” he says, announcing the surrender. Volynsky answers questions posed by the Russians: according to the Russian media, he would have confirmed the presence of foreign fighters but not the presence of foreign figures who would have given orders and instructions.