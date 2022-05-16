Ukrainian-Russian war, unconfirmed news officially reports the beginning of the evacuation of wounded soldiers from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol on board a dozen buses. On Twitter there is also a video of a soldier wounded on a stretcher.

Read also

“The defenders of Mariupol carried out an order, repelling the enemy for 82 days, despite all the difficulties,” said the commander of the Azov regiment, Denis Prokopenko, in a video posted on Telegram, in which he stressed that their defense of Mariupol it allowed “in the meantime the Ukrainian army to reorganize, train more personnel and receive weapons from partner countries”.

“To save lives, the entire Mariupol garrison is implementing the decision approved by the Supreme Military Command and hopes for the support of the Ukrainian people,” said Prokopenko, admitting he questioned “every decision made, every plan and every operation,” but doubts have never gone beyond the limits of the normal and have not prevented me from insisting on my point of view “.

“When you command a division, there is always the risk. In war there are no safe plans or operations, there is always the risk. It is necessary to understand if all the risks have been calculated, if plan b is functional. this warfare is an art and not a science “, observed the commander of the Azov regiment, concluding:” When you have fulfilled the given task and you have preserved the lives of the people, you have reached the highest level of commanding the army, especially when your decision has been approved by the country’s military leadership. “