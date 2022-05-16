Message from the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky after the Kiev Ministry of Defense confirmed the start of the evacuation of soldiers barricaded in the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.

“Thanks to the work of the military of the Ukrainian armed forces, intelligence, the negotiating team, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and the UN. We hope to be able to preserve the lives of our children – says Zelensky on Telegram speaking of the defenders of Mariupol – Among them are seriously injured. Help is provided to them. I want to emphasize that Ukrainian heroes serve Ukraine alive. The operation to get our soldiers home has begun. It is a job that requires. delicacy and timing “.