Nine Ukrainian soldiers would have left the steel plant Azovstal of Mariupol waving the White flag of surrender. The Russian news agency Ria Novosti writes, citing commander Alexander Khodakovsky, of the Vostok brigade of the Donetsk People’s Republic, speaking with the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.

No confirmation from the Ukrainian side for the moment. During the night, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had made it known that “very complicated and delicate negotiations were continuing to save our people in Mariúpol, from the Azovstal steel plant”.

The Ukrainian armed forces will not stop until they have recovered the Donbass and the Russian troops have ceased their offensive in the country, Zelensky said, for which “the occupiers still do not want to admit that they are in a dead end and of having failed their so-called ‘special operation’. “All this brutality of the occupiers, which Ukraine is experiencing every day, will only lead to the fact that the surviving Russian soldiers will bring the evil back to Russia, they will return it because they will retreat,” he said. Similarly, the president reiterated that he is working for countries to strengthen sanctions against Russia. “The priority is the oil embargo”, he stressed.