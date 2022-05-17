

More than 260 soldiers evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, which was besieged for weeks by Russian forces. Until now, 53 wounded soldiers evacuated overnight arrived in the Russian-controlled city of Novoazovsk, about fifty kilometers from Mariupol. The soldiers were taken to the hospital. Another 211 fighters evacuated from the plant will be taken to Olenivka, through humanitarian corridors, and exchanged there with Russian prisoners of war, the Kyiv Defense Ministry said. There are still fighters left in the steel plant, it is not clear how many.

“All soldiers will have to be brought back to Ukrainian-controlled territory following the exchange procedure,” Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar announced overnight.

“We need our heroes alive,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Telegram, thanking “the military of the Ukrainian armed forces, intelligence, the negotiating team, the International Committee of the Red Cross, and the UN”. “The operation to get our soldiers back home has begun. It is a job that requires attention and a long time”, he adds, explaining that “the maximum diplomatic activity continues in all areas of the country”.

EXPLOSIONS IN LEOPOL – Some explosions were heard in the Lviv area in the early hours of today. According to the head of the military administration of the region, Maksym Kozytsky, the Russians led un missile attack on a Ukrainian military base 15 kilometers from the Polish border. As CNN reports, they would have covered the north and north-west area and would have been heard shortly after 00.45, local time, shortly after the sirens had been heard.