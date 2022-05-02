A family from Mariupol arrives in Zaporizhia in a car with a sign announcing the presence of children. / EFE

The violence again forced the suspension of the evacuation of the hundreds of civilians who remain refugees in the huge Azovstal steel plant in Mariúpol, the last bastion of the Ukrainian armed resistance in the city. After the window opened over the weekend, when 120 people were able to be safely evacuated under the auspices of the United Nations