On Wednesday, when the situation inside the Azovstal steelworks was unsustainable and it seemed that this focus of resistance, the last stronghold in Mariupol in Ukrainian hands, was going to fall from one moment to the next, Russia, to placate international indignation and concern for the civilians confined there, announced a ceasefire late in the afternoon. It should have started this Thursday and lasted until this Saturday. During each of the three days, according to the Russian Defense Ministry, humanitarian corridors would be opened from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. to evacuate civilians inside the steel plant.

However, fighters from the nationalist Azov battalion, which in Russia is classified as a “neo-Nazi” group, denounced on Thursday that Russian forces prevent civilians from leaving the plant. “The Russians violated their promise of a truce and do not allow the evacuation,” Azov deputy commander Sviatoslav Palamar said in a video.

Palamar called on the international community “to evacuate civilians and we personally appeal to the Supreme Commander – President Volodymyr Zelensky – to take care of the wounded soldiers who are dying in terrible agony from inadequate treatment of their wounds.” . “Give the opportunity to take away the bodies of the soldiers so that the Ukrainians can say goodbye to their heroes,” he added.

Hours earlier, the advisor to the Ukrainian Presidency, Oleksiy Arestovich, stated that the Russian troops managed to penetrate inside the Azovstal perimeter on May 4, but, he stressed, “our defenders expelled them.” Such information was denied by Palamar, who said that “nobody has been able to expel them, they are in the factory. It is already the third day since the enemy broke into the plant and the violent and bloody fighting does not stop.

However, the Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, insisted that the humanitarian corridors from Azovstal “are working” and asserted that the Russian troops “are respecting the truce and refrain from attacking.” “You were witnesses, publicly the president -Vladímir Putin- gave the order to stop the assault -on Azovstal- and no new orders were given in this regard,” Peskov stressed. On April 21, the Russian president and his Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, appeared together in a television video to announce the fall of Mariupol. Shoigu reported that the city had been ‘liberated’, except for Azovstal. He added that the steel mill would soon be evicted as well, to which Putin responded by ordering “the assault to be canceled” as “inappropriate.”

a new convoy



The UN and the Red Cross sent another humanitarian convoy on Thursday to evacuate Azovstal. This was stated by the Assistant Secretary General of the United Nations and coordinator of emergency relief, Martin Griffiths. In his words, «now the convoy is heading to Azovstal. We hope to pick up the rest of the civilians in that grim hell and bring them to safety.” On Wednesday, Mariupol Mayor Vadim Boichenko said that in the labyrinthine cellars of the steel mill there are “hundreds of civilians, including more than 30 children.”

Putin spoke Thursday by phone with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, guaranteeing that the civilians locked up in the steel mill “will be provided with a safe exit.” But the Kremlin chief told Bennett that kyiv “should order the fighters in hiding in Azovstal to lay down their arms,” ​​a demand that Moscow has been reiterating for weeks. Shoigu warned on Wednesday that “they are surrounded” and will not be able to escape.

Peskov on Thursday compared the Azovstal defenders to terrorists. “The demands of the nationalists who take refuge in the underground premises of the plant, (…) are very similar to the requests previously expressed by terrorists, in Syria and elsewhere,” he said, referring to exchanging civilians for food and medicines. For its part, the Ukrainian Army General Staff denounced in a statement that “the Russian occupiers are determined to block and try to annihilate the Ukrainian units in the Azovstal area.”

The commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian troops, General Valeri Zaluzhni, said that his forces “have launched a counter-offensive towards Kharkov and Izium”, the latter a town occupied by Russian troops and of great strategic importance for the offensive in Donbas in the direction of Sloviank and Kramatorsk. Zaluzhni further drew attention to Russia’s resumption of cruise missile use.

“The main objective of these actions is to destroy the logistical routes for the supply of military-technical assistance to Ukraine” by the West, the general said. Peskov also spoke about this issue, noting that “the US, the UK, NATO as a whole constantly share information with the Ukrainian armed forces combined with arms deliveries.” “These actions do not allow the operation to end quickly,” he explained, and also insisted that “the objectives of the special military operation in Ukraine will be met” in any case, since, he stressed, the Western countries “have no capacity to prevent it.” ».