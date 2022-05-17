One good definition of heroism, among many others, is that it basically consists in man’s struggle against his reduction to what is useful and interchangeable, to what is useful. The hero, from Gilgamesh onwards, is a man who refuses to serve, other men or the gods, in the only way possible: by carrying out his acts in such an impeccable, absolute way as to nullify any possible use that others they can do. The heroic deed belongs only to them. In short, the heroes are incalculable, there is no unit of measurement to judge them or measure the advantage that derives from their acts. The hero is beyond culture and history, even that single story in which he sacrifices himself; accepting to be defeated he triumphs.

The epic of Azovstal’s irreducible Ukrainian soldiers (and perhaps not only them, the Western fighters according to many rumors that will remain suspect, an unverifiable inverted myth) ended yesterday after 82 days with the evacuation of the steel mill and surrender to the Russians: the Ukrainians called it a “humanitarian operation” to mitigate a defeat and make it look like a victory. “A difficult day” admitted President Zelensky but “we need living heroes”. But this is a story not of heroism but of its impossibility. Not fake, but impossible heroes the men of Azovstal. And this is their double drama.

Not so much because to become heroes one must necessarily die. Admittedly, the triumphant heroes belong to the culturally less refined manifestations of popular fiction and cinema. But because, from day one, their tragic odyssey was surrounded by a feeling of sterility and absurdity. They were protagonists of a war affair in which the propaganda of both Ukrainians and Russians were explicitly useful: the Nazis of the Azov battalion for Moscow, the symbol of the irreducible Ukrainian resistance for Kiev. Their adventure was devoid of the heroic substance that can only belong to heroes.

They could have done so by choosing, even against the Kiev government which cleverly used them in their war communication strategy, to lay down their arms not because there was no other choice but to immediately ensure the freedom and life of the civilians who remained. imprisoned with them in the basement of the steel mill; and that they were only able to leave after a negotiation on May 1st. In that case the surrender would have been the most limpidly heroic act that could have been carried out in those circumstances.

Over the weeks of the siege we have listened to their commanders’ appeals for help and their repeated refusals to surrender as if they were electrified by a wonderfully wrong idea, that of being able to wage war on your own, like a private match. I do not know what percentage of “banderists”, the Ukrainian nationalists who unfortunately raise nefarious symbols on their insignia, compared to the men of the Ukrainian navy infantry. This is basically not relevant. It is the selfish idea of ​​seeking the beautiful death, which is a fascist idea. The real heroic sacrifice is, if anything, renouncing it to save those, old women and children, who have not chosen heroism.

Then the long, bloody weeks of Azovstal, the largest steel mill in Europe, all wondering when that fortress will be taken. And almost three months ago a dramatic show began and everyone, Ukrainians and Russians, recited in it with enthusiasm; except the corpses that gave off the terrible stench in the ruins of the destroyed buildings of Mariupol.

The perimeter of the city that narrows day by day and that in the hands of the Russian invaders that widens, ruin after ruin. The steel mill is immense, about ten square kilometers, one of those cities of production that enchanted the Bolshevik and Stalinist imaginary, with the proletariat becoming demiurge, the sparkling castings of steel of the new communist world moving inexorably towards victory . Yet Azovstal was already an iron corpse ready to become heap and grave. From above, scrutinized by the drones, only a metallic glitter, a dense metal life that is reflected in the warmth of the blue sky and the heavy flames of the sun. Below in the tunnels, in the five, six floors of basement, they, the living, the only ones alive with the large concrete quarries that surround them with their dark shadow and their mineral silence.

The Russians were wrong here too. They thought that the barricaded were by now a beast to be slaughtered, and yet here too they had mastered the art of battle. As long as it was possible they fought, advanced, resisted, hid in the basement. Then at the first chance they would resume the fight.

I lived in al Quseir, Syria, a two-month siege like that of Azovstal, even if no one has dedicated a page of epic to it. There is a moment, even for the men of the steel mill, when one feels truly alone for the first time, only them in the whole ruined city. It is there just for them. When the silence interrupted only by the roar of the bombs seemed more oppressive and planetary and they felt the irresistible temptation to rush out of the tunnels, into the streets between the sheds and the decapitated chimneys and to make signs with a flag or a rag like castaways in a lifeboat looking for help.

Or when, with the passing of the weeks and the certainty that it was no longer possible to dream of a rescue expedition, they began to want the artillery and enemy planes to unload all their immense load of bombs on their shelter at once, even those with high piercing capacity that pierce the bunkers, and would have heard it, that apocalypse, like a resurrection and their imprisonment would be torn like a fog, and the steel mill would thunder with enormous noises, the ancient smithy noises like a time when she was industrious. But then the bombing goes silent and you feel alone again, with your own loneliness.

Azovstal’s defenders in their final message before the surrender explained to “obey orders” and that the long resistance, albeit a militarily hopeless act, served to keep thousands of Russians busy and allow their comrades to defend the knot. central Zaporizhzhia avoiding the encirclement.

They experienced day after day what it means to suffocate a little more, in this dead city, not yet completely dead, but already populated by ghosts that awaited the final catastrophe dressed in the sun like a propitiatory victim. They had entered it with rifle in hand in the subtle sweetness of the last days of winter. And the catastrophe that is no longer there over their heads with death on all the walls, a white dust from the ossuary. All petrified in a gloomy, desperate expectation. Now they are alive and prisoners of the Russians, perhaps there will be an exchange, clauses of the agreement between Moscow and Kiev are secret.

Nazi fanatics and marines, the war finally leveled them all in its gray anguish. They are no longer there, they are no longer anywhere. They have become only a great dark patience, the patience of war, which resembles the patience of the poor and the sick.