WP: Azov commander Krotevich announced plans to capture small towns in Russia

Commander of the Ukrainian brigade “Azov” (recognized as terrorist in Russia and banned) Bogdan Krotevich announced plans to seize small Russian cities in order to return territories to himself. About it informs The Washington Post.

Speaking about the planned counter-offensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), Krotevich noted that the Ukrainian army may try to capture several small Russian cities in order to use them “as leverage for the return of territories held by Russia.”

The Azov brigade commander also said that the brigade fighters would be guided by previous combat experience in future clashes. As an example, he cited the battles for Azovstal.

Earlier, the founder of the private military company (PMC) Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that, in his opinion, the Armed Forces of Ukraine would go on a counteroffensive after the battles in Artemivsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut) are over.