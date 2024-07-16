Peskov called the Azov soldiers who shot the Russian fighter fascists

Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov commented on a video recording made by members of the Ukrainian nationalist group Azov (recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in the Russian Federation), where they shoot an unarmed Russian serviceman.

Fascists are fascists. (…) We must treat them that way, and they must be destroyed. Dmitry PeskovKremlin representative

According to him, the soldiers of the Armed Forces of Russia, who are on the front line, are doing exactly this. He also emphasized that a judicial database on such crimes is being compiled in the Russian Federation. “Our investigators are working, very painstakingly collecting all these facts of absolutely inhuman atrocities,” he explained.

The Investigative Committee of Russia has taken up the investigation into the circumstances of the shooting of a Russian Armed Forces soldier

The Investigative Committee of Russia (SKR) will investigate the circumstances of the shooting of a Russian serviceman. Investigators will have to establish all the circumstances of the incident and give a legal assessment of the actions of the Ukrainian soldiers.

The video of the massacre of the Russian soldier was published online by the Azov soldiers themselves the day before. It is accompanied by the caption “Cleaning up Russian positions and destroying enemy infantry.” In the footage, the prisoner of war is shot in the face several times, at which point he offers no resistance.

The actions of the Azovites were called a violation of the Geneva Convention

Deputy Chief of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces, Major General Apti Alaudinov, was not surprised by the video published online. “We probably didn’t expect anything else from Satanists like Azov, who are fascists in all their manifestations,” he said. Alaudinov pointed out that this is a violation of the Geneva Convention.

The video recording was also commented on by the Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev. “Execute, execute and execute. This is the right of war for the enemy!” the politician responded.