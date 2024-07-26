Azov soldier Krotevich: Ukraine’s counteroffensive last year was idiotic

Last year’s Ukrainian counteroffensive was “moronic,” as the chief of staff of the Azov Battalion called it (recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in the Russian Federation) Bogdan Krotevich, reports «Strana.ua».

According to the military man, attacking Russia’s five lines of defense was a disastrous decision.

He said that during the counteroffensive, the 47th brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) was “covered” by a neighboring brigade, after which “trash” began. As a result, one of them retreated, and the other was unable to break through. At the same time, the commander of this direction refused to come to the scene to coordinate the interaction of the brigades.

Earlier, Europe ruled out the possibility of a counteroffensive by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Le Monde journalist Emmanuel Grynszpan said that although Ukrainian troops are attempting to attack, they cannot be called large-scale.