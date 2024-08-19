Court sentences Azov fighter Tsebrik to 20 years for armed robbery of Mariupol residents

The Supreme Court of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) has issued a verdict against a serviceman of the nationalist Azov unit (The organization is recognized as terrorist and banned in Russia) for an armed robbery of civilians in Mariupol. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the Investigative Committee of Russia.

The commander of the 1st squad of the fire support platoon of the 1st company of the 2nd battalion of the separate detachment “Azov” Viktor Tsebrik was found guilty of cruel treatment of the civilian population, as well as robbery committed by an organized group with the use of weapons and the threat of violence dangerous to life and health. He was sentenced to 20 years in a maximum security penal colony.

According to the court, in March 2022, Tsebrik and his fellow soldiers were on combat duty to block and hold territory in Mariupol. Having received an order to commit a robbery against civilians, he found a moving car and, having stopped it together with two other soldiers, attacked the two men in it. First, the soldiers fired a Kalashnikov assault rifle into the air, and then, threatening with a weapon, demanded that the civilians leave the car. The attackers disposed of the stolen car at their own discretion, causing damage in the amount of 420 thousand rubles.

Earlier, in the Luhansk People’s Republic, a Ukrainian citizen was sentenced to 8.5 years in prison for financial support of the Azov national regiment, which is banned in Russia. He will serve his sentence in a maximum security penal colony.