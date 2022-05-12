Home page politics

Of: Marvin Ziegele and Tanja Koch

Mariupol soldiers turn to Elon Musk. Russia continues to suffer losses in the Ukraine war. The news ticker.

+++ 11.02 a.m: In southern Ukraine, the Ukrainian military reports further shelling from Russian forces, but no change in the front line, reports US news channel CNN. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian counter-offensive in the Kharkiv region continues. The General Staff of Ukraine reported that Russia has strengthened units in the border area.

Authorities in Dnipro said there had been shelling throughout the night and one civilian had been killed. In the last 24 hours, eleven people have been injured by Russian shelling in Mykolaiv Oblast, reports the Kiyv Independent news portal. There are currently 157 people reported injured in hospitals by Russian attacks.

Ukraine war: Russia has to accept more and more losses

+++ 10.25 a.m.: Russia is said to have lost 26,650 soldiers since the start of the war against Ukraine, reports the news portal Kiyv Independent. The Ukrainian Armed Forces also said that Russia is said to have lost 1,195 tanks, 2,873 armored personnel carriers, 2,019 vehicles and fuel tanks, 534 artillery systems, 191 multiple missile systems, 87 anti-aircraft systems, 161 helicopters, 199 aircraft, 398 UAVs and 13 boats.

Ukraine war: Azov regiment asks Elon Musk for help – “If not you, then who?”

+++ 09.42 a.m.: A Ukrainian military commander in the besieged port city of Mariupol has a desperate appeal to the world’s richest man, Elon Musk, directed. The commander of the 36th Naval Brigade Serhiy Volyna wrote on Twitter on Wednesday to the new owner of the short message service: “Help us get from Azov steel to a mediator country. If not you, then who?”

Volyna, whose unit has been holding out for weeks at Azov Stahl’s industrial plants besieged by Russian troops, said he set up a Twitter account specifically to reach Musk. “They say you come from another planet to teach people to believe in the impossible,” he wrote to Musk. “Our planets are next to each other as I live where it is almost impossible to survive.” He called on “every human being on planet earth” to help Musk heed his appeal.

According to the Ukrainian government, more than a thousand soldiers remain in the Soviet-era steel mill’s extensive underground facilities. They are the last defenders in the strategically important port city of Mariupol, which is now completely under Russian control apart from the industrial area. Hundreds of civilians have been evacuated from the facilities in recent weeks.

Photo provided by the press office of the Azov regiment of the Ukrainian National Guard via AP shows a wounded Ukrainian soldier seated at the Azovstal Steel Plant. © Dmytro ‘orest’ Kozatskyi/dpa

War in Ukraine: Klitschko fears attacks on Kyiv – use of cluster munitions documented

First report from Thursday, May 12, 8:42 a.m.: Kyiv – Despite the fact that Russian troops have withdrawn from the Kyiv area, Mayor Vitali Klitschko fears a new attack on the Ukrainian capital “at any time”. In an interview with the US broadcaster CNN, Klitschko did not even rule out the use of tactical nuclear weapons. Kyiv remains the main target of the Russian military.

“And as long as there is war in Ukraine, we cannot give a Ukrainian any guarantees,” said the former world boxing champion. “Right now, safety is our top priority,” he said. Although the country is being defended by “our warriors”, the risk remains. “And without our partners, without the US and the European states, we cannot survive.”

Ukraine War: Fighting between Cherson and Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine

Meanwhile, in the region between Cherson and Mykolaiv in southern Ukraine, Russian and Ukrainian troops have been engaged in bitter fighting. The defenders gave the Russian attackers “no opportunity to advance,” as the Ukrainian military leadership explained.

In the course of the fighting, at least 23 Russian soldiers were killed and two tanks and an ammunition depot were destroyed, the Unian agency quoted from the statement. The information could not be independently verified.

According to the Unian agency, two Russian tanks and an ammunition depot were destroyed in the fighting. (Iconic image) © Ukrinform/dpa

Ukraine war: Human Rights Watch reports cluster munitions used by Russia and Ukraine

According to the organization Human Rights Watch, the Russian armed forces have Internationally banned cluster munitions used in Ukraine. As a result, hundreds are civilians killed and schools, homes and hospitals damaged

According to local media reports, nine people who were queuing in front of an ATM died on March 13 as a result of cluster munitions in Mykolaiv. How many missions there were in total is difficult to say. The organization assumes hundreds. According to reports, Ukraine has also used cluster munitions at least once – specifically in an occupied village near Kharkiv.

Strictly speaking, only the 110 contracting states are bound by the international treaty, which has banned the use, stockpiling, trade and production of cluster munitions since 2010, but not Russia and Ukraine. (tk with afp/dpa)