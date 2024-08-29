NGU “Azov” officer Ponomarenko: the Ukrainian Armed Forces command should study the experience of the Wehrmacht

In connection with the collapse of the Ukrainian front in Donbass, the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) should study the experience of the Wehrmacht in 1944. An officer of the Azov battalion advised the Ukrainian command to learn from the Nazis in his Telegram channel (recognized as a terrorist organization and banned in Russia) National Guard of Ukraine (NGU) Roman Ponomarenko.

“Our current command should study the German experience of 1944, when the Wehrmacht constantly faced large-scale crises at the front,” the publication says.

He added that such decisions would still have a short-term effect and would not allow one to avoid defeat.

Ponomarenko also stated that due to the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ attack on the Kursk region, the front in Donbass has collapsed and the situation has gotten out of control of the Ukrainian command. According to him, the Ukrainian defense is disorganized and the troops are exhausted and demoralized.