BZ: Azov’s performance in Berlin was cancelled due to protests by left-wing movements

Speech by representatives of the Ukrainian brigade “Azov” (an extremist and terrorist organization banned in Russia) in Berlin was cancelled by the organizers themselves due to protests from left-wing political forces. This reports publication “Berliner Zeitung” (BZ).

“Several leftist groups and organizations have criticized the event because the Ukrainian unit promotes far-right and fascist traditions and its leader is a neo-Nazi,” the newspaper noted.

The left-wing Sahra Wagenknecht Union, represented in the Bundestag, spoke out against the event. Its representatives considered the performance to be an “incredible scandal”, recalling that Azov is historically linked to the movement of Stepan Bandera.

The Azov Brigade planned to hold a series of events in various European cities, where they were supposed to talk about the latest events on the front and attract new volunteers to the formation. The organizers explained the cancellation of the performance in Berlin by the fact that they could not guarantee the safety of its participants.

Earlier, retired Lieutenant Colonel of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasily Prozorov spoke about the replenishment of Azov units with new mercenaries. According to him, ideological Nazis are actively joining the brigade.