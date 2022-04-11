The Ukrainian Azov battalion in Mariupol claims Monday that it was bombarded with a chemical substance by Russia. According to an Telegram message several members of the battle group would suffer from respiratory problems. The coverage is still unconfirmed and for NRC not verifiable.

Earlier in the day, Russia’s state news agency RIA reported on a call from the leaders of the self-declared Donetsk People’s Republic to use chemical weapons. In this way, the Ukrainian armed forces in Mariupol could be ‘exterminated’. The British Ministry of Defense in turn warned against the use of banned phosphorus ammunition by Russia.

The southeastern port city of Mariupol has been besieged by the Russians for weeks. Because the place is completely surrounded, the inhabitants left behind have hardly any access to food and drinking water.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a speech to South Korea’s parliament on Monday that “tens of thousands” of residents in the city are believed to have died, Reuters news agency reported. The actual number of victims has not been officially confirmed. However, the scale of the devastation in Mariupol is clearly visible on photos and satellite images.