Azouz Marzouk's lawyer reiterated her client's complete non-involvement in the facts: the Tunisian will be in court in Brescia on March 1

As reported by Corriere della Sera next March 1st, when the request for the possible revision of the sentence of the Romano spouses for the Erba massacre will be held at the Court of Brescia, there will also be Azouz Marzouk. The 42-year-old has long been convinced of Rosa and Olindo's innocence and supports this new procedural stage.

The next the first of March it could be a very important date regarding one of the most resonant news events of the last decades, that of Erba massacre.

In recent days the Court of Appeal of the aforementioned Court has in fact admitted the request for the revision of the sentence, which in 2011 saw Rosa and Olindo definitively sentenced tolife sentence for the murders of Raffaella Castagna, Youssef Marzouk, Paola Galli and Valeria Cherubini and for the attempted murder of Mario Frigerio.

Azouz Marzouk, respectively, also played an important role in the whole affair from the beginning husband, father and son-in-law of three of the four victims of the massacre.

The man he was initially investigated and arrested as presumed responsible for the massacre, only to then be exoneratedas he was in Tunisia that day.

Subsequently he said he was convinced that the spouses Olindo Romano and Rosa Bazzi were the two murderers who had exterminated his family. But as time passed and the investigation progressed, he had completely changed my opinion.

For him Rosa and Olindo they are innocent and whoever killed his son is still at large. A thesis that he said he was ready to carry forward also in Courtwhere exactly he'll be there next March 1st.

The location of Azouz Marzouk

One of the pieces of evidence that could have exonerated the two spouses, according to Marzouk, was the curtain bloody found in Valeria Cherubini's house. Clarify whether the bloodstains found on it were the result of splashes caused by stabbing or rubbing the victim himself.

However, carrying out a new assessment of the piece of evidence will not be possible, given that the tent in question has been sent pulped in 2018 along with other evidence in the case.

Solange MarchignoliMarzouk's lawyer, reiterated his client's complete non-involvement in the facts, whose interesthe explains again, is just the review of the process and that the real murderers end up in prison of his son and that we are not left with two innocent people.